(WHTM) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that approximately 8,800 countertop ice makers that were sold on Amazon have been recalled by Far Success Trading for a potential laceration hazard.

According to the commission, the metal blades of the ice maker’s auger can break, resulting in small pieces of metal entering the ice basket.

The recall includes Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers with model number GIMN-1102 and a date code of before June 1, 2022. The model number and date code can be found on the product label, located on the back of the ice makers.

The recalled ice makers are stainless steel and with a white, black or blue exterior top. They have an ice basket, ‎ice scooper and a 1/4” water inlet hose. The ice makers measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.

Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ black top) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ blue top) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ white top) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the recalled unit (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is instructing consumers to immediately stop using the icemakers and contact Far Success Trading Limited for a free replacement.

Far Success Trading Limited is also providing instructions to disable the ice maker, which should then be disposed of. The company is also contacting known purchasers directly.

To receive the replacement, consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of their recalled ice maker to the firm.

According to the commission, Far Success Trading has so far received 263 reports of incidents of the blades breaking off the auger and going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled ice makers were sold online on Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300 and $400.

Consumer Contact

Far Success Trading toll-free at 855-992-2888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at replacement@gevi.com or online at https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or at https://household.gevi.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.