(WHTM) – According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA is recalling the BLAVINGAD Fishing Game due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA received four reports of a small metal rivet coming loose, which may result in a choking hazard for children.

None of the reports required medical attention.

Found on the back of the blue box is the article name (“BLÅVINGAD”), article number “10539622,” supplier number “21576,” and “Made in China.” The recall is for about 25,000 units.

Consumers should stop using the BLAVINGAD Fishing Game immediately and contact IKEA for a full refund.

The BLAVINGAD Fishing Game was sold at IKEA stores and on IKEA’s website from October 2022 through March 2023.

You can contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recall or www.IKEA.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.