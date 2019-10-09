IKEA recalls infant bibs for choking hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – IKEA has recalled certain infant bibs sold in its stores because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard to young children.

The retailer has received two reports of the snaps on the bibs detaching. Neither incident occurred in the United States and no injuries have been reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves MATVRÅ bibs for infants sold in a two-pack with one blue and one red bib, each with a snap at the back of the neck. The blue bib has a green seam along the outside with white polka dots. The red bib has a yellow seam along the outside with red polka dots. MATVRA, IKEA and the IKEA logo are printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.

The bibs were sold exclusively by IKEA from August through September for about $2.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled bibs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

