(WHTM) – IKEA has recalled approximately 12,000 ODGER Swivel Chairs that may pose a fall and injury risk.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs in the anthracite (gray) color leg base can break.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two injuries have been reported as a result of a fall from the chair breaking, according to the recall notice.

The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair.

The recalled chairs bear a date stamp before and including 2221 with the first two digits representing the year and the last two digits representing the week, (YYWW).

Anyone with this chair should immediately stop using it and return any chair with a date stamp before and including 2221 to any IKEA store or call IKEA for a refund.

For more information visit the IKEA product recall website.

Anyone with the chair can also call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,