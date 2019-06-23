Infant formula sold only at Walmart recalled for possible metal

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WHTM) – More than 23,000 containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage infant formula sold at Walmart have been recalled for a potential presence of metal foreign matter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

People who bought 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage infant formula milk-based powder with iron should look for lot code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of Feb. 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package.

Anyone who purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the store for a refund.

The formula was sold exclusively at Walmart. No other products or retailers are affected by the recall.