LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The makers of Jif peanut butter recently recalled certain peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination. On Monday, Cargill issued a recall notice for products sold by Wilbur Chocolate that contain recalled Jif peanut butter.

The recall affects 795 8-ounce boxes of products containing peanut butter that were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate retail store in Lititz and on Wilburbuds.com between Feb. 9 and March 28, 2022, according to information on Wilbur Chocolate’s website.

Recalled products include:

K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs – 8 oz. Box Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022

K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz. Box Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022 Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022 Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways – 8 oz. Box Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022 Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022 Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022

K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers – 8pc. 8 oz. Box Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022 Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022 Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022

K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge – 8 oz. Box Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

K509 Peanut Butter Fudge – 8 oz. Box Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022



Cargill had not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recall as of the release posted Monday, May 23.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of any remaining products or return them to the Wilbur Chocolate retail store. Returns and refund requests can be conducted through Amy Weik. who can be reached at Aweik@cargill.com or 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information about the recall can be found here.