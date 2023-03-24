(WHTM) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that some of Kawasaki’s riding lawn mower engines that have been sold under the Ferris and SCAG brand names are being recalled due to fire hazards.

The commission states that the high-pressure fuel line can get damaged by contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that can result in burn and fire hazards.

The recalled engines are the model year 2018 through 2022 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series. “Kawasaki FT730V EFI” is printed on the engine air filter cover. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall:

Model Number Specification Number Engine Serial Number Range FT730V AS41, BS41, CS41, DS41,

AS42, BS42, CS42, DS42 FT730VA00107 – FT730VA66205 Information provided by CPSC

Kawasaki has received four reports that do involve the high pressure fuel lines leaking including one fire. No one has been injured as a result of those incidents. Consumers should immediately stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.