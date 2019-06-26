Keystone recalls G-Force fireworks for explosion, burn risk

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania company is recalling fireworks that are overloaded with pyrotechnics and therefore violate federal regulatory requirements, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards. No injuries associated with the recalled fireworks have been reported.

The recall involves G-Force Artillery Shells sold at Keystone Fireworks locations from November 2018 through May 2019 for about $60. The 5-inch shells are packaged in a box of six with a tube that contains a G-Force logo in red and yellow.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them for a full refund.