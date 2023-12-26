(WHTM) – Several children’s dress-up playsets are being recalled due to violations of federal phthalates and lead content bans that could lead to adverse health effects if the products are ingested by children.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects the Litti City Premier Doctor Playset and Teacher Purse Set, Litti Pritti Stylist Handbag Set, and Prextex Slime Eggs sold at Amazon and Walmart.

The US CPSC says all of the dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard. No injuries have been reported thus far.

In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The Litti City premier doctor playset (Amazon ASIN B07WMX25SV) consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories, including blue glasses, yellow stethoscope and bandages, and a book.

The Litti City teacher purse playset (Amazon ASIN B08MB3CJD6) consists of a green purse and accessories, including glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers.

The Litti Pritti handbag playset (Amazon ASIN B06XQXMQFD) includes a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone.

The 12 clear plastic slime eggs are filled with slime in varying colors and come in a blue plastic egg container with www.prextex.com embossed on the top. The set includes seven mini bottles of shaped beads and 12 straws.

Approximately 205,000 units are being recalled as of December 21.

Those with questions can contact the manufacturer Perch toll-free at 888-359-4676 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at playsets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/playsets, https://www.perchhq.com/ and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information, or at https://www.prextex.com/ and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.