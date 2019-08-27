Kids’ water bottles recalled for choking hazard

CHICAGO (WHTM) – More than five million water bottles for children have been recalled because the silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths, from Contigo Kids cleanable water bottles.

The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black. Only models with a black spout and spout cover are included in the recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

The water bottles come in three sizes; 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce. They were sold in solid colors, with graphics, in stainless steel, and stainless steel solid colors.

Some were sold individually and others were sold in two-packs and three-packs.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

Online: http://www.gocontigo.com/recall