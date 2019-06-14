King Arthur flour recalled for possible E. coli Video

NORWICH, Vt. (WHTM) -- King Arthur Flour has recalled more than 14,000 cases of all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli bacteria.

The only product affected by the recall is unbleached all-purpose flour sold in five-pound bags from these six specific lot codes and three Best Used by Dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

King Arthur said it was informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make the lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. No illnesses have been reported in connection with King Arthur flour.

People who have any of the affected products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or a refund.