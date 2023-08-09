(WHTM) — David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC is recalling all of their one-pound clamshells of organic green kiwifruit due to a potential health risk.

The comes after the company found that the products had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that poses serious health risks.

A listeria infection can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. For pregnant people, the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy people who become infected may suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled fruit is sold in one-pound clear plastic clamshells with the Zespri brand written on them. The recalled products have the UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, and contain fruit stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

The fruit affected by the recall was shipped between June 14, 2023 and July 7, 2023. In addition to Pennsylvania, it was also sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company says Zespri organic green kiwifruit sold in other states is not affected by the recall.

Zespri organic green kiwifruit shipped after August 7 in one-pound plastic clamshells that have a white sticker including a Work Order (WO) number and packed-on date are not part of the recall.

Consumers who still have the recalled fruit should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Those with questions can contact David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC (Oppy) at 1-866-698-2580, from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time, or email contact@oppy.com.