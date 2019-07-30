Magnetic trivets sold by QVC recalled for magnet ingestion risk

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (WHTM) – Magnetic trivets sold by QVC have been recalled because their powerful magnets can detach, posing an ingestion hazard to small children.

The recall involves Tristar Products magnetic trivets sold separately and with Copper Chef 10-Piece Cerami-Tech Nonstick Cookware Sets. The trivets attach to the bottom of hot metal cookware, allowing it to be placed on tables.

Tristar Products has received one report of magnets detaching from a trivet and being swallowed by a child. The child suffered intestinal perforations and blockage, requiring surgery, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The safety commission says when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.

The trivets have four magnets encased in silicone and come in copper, burgundy, blue, and black colors. They were sold by QVC from October 2017 through October of 2018.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the trivets and place them out of the reach of children. Contact Tristar Products for instructions to receive free replacement trivets.

Tristar Products is contacting purchasers directly.