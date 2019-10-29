Michaels recalls keychain power banks over risk of fire, burns

IRVING, Texas (WHTM) – Michaels is recalling certain mobile power banks that came on a tassel keychain over concerns of fires and burns.

The retailer has received two reports of the lithium-ion battery in the power banks overheating when charging and catching on fire, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks used to charge smartphones and other devices. Only tassel keychain mobile power banks sold in black, cream, blush pink and iridescent blue are included.

Color SKU Number UPC codes Black 545929 191518582543 Cream 545930 191518582550 Blush Pink 545931 191518582567 Iridescent Blue 545932 191518582574

The safety commission says people should immediately stop using the recalled keychain power banks and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.