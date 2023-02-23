(WHTM) — Cosori brand air fryers have been recalled after it was found that a wire connection within the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled after posing fire and burn hazards. These air fryers were also sold in Canada and Mexico.

There have been 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, or smoking. A total of 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, and 23 reports of minor property damage have also been reported.

More information regarding the recall can be found here.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the air fryer and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product. A receipt isn’t required to receive a replacement.

This recall involves Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF. The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit.

The model number is printed on the bottom label of each unit and on the accompanying user manual. The units are size 3.7 and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cosori air fryers were sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.

Cosori can b reached toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com and click on the “Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More” banner at the bottom of the page for more information.