(WHTM) — Following a recall that took place on July 29, 2022, Banana Boat has added additional cans of their Hair & Scalp Sunscreen to the list after finding a presence of benzene.

According to a recall by Edgewell Personal Care Company, the company that owns Banana Boat and other personal care products, the voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 was expanded to the consumer level. One additional batch of the sunscreen has recently been added to the original recall list that was announced in July of 2022.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA), it was found that samples of the sunscreen contained trace levels of benzene. Benzene isn’t an active ingredient in any Banana Boat products, however review showed that unexpected levels of Benzene were coming from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Edgewell hasn’t receive any adverse events related to this recall, according to the U.S. FDA.

Courtesy of the FDA

The following lot code “20301CF” with an expiration date of September 2023 has been added to the list of recalled Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30. You can find the lot code on the bottom of the can.