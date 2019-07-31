More infant sleepers recalled over safety concerns

FOXBORO, Mass. (WHTM) – Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling thousands of infant sleepers over safety concerns involving inclined sleep products for babies.

The recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The sleepers were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores from November 2014 through February 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

No incidents or injuries involving the sleepers have been reported, but infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products. The safety commission said those infants died after rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million Rock ’n Play infant sleepers in April after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

Kids II recalled all models of its rocking sleepers two weeks after the Rock ’n Play recall. Kids II said five infants died in their sleepers over the past seven years.