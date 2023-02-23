(WHTM) — More than 1.2 million three-wick candles sold at Walmart have been recalled for causing fires and laceration hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes have been recalled after posing fire and laceration hazards.

The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break.

The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.

More information about the recall can be found here.

There have been 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the side of the container resulting in the glass cracking, a minor cut to an individual, and damage to nearby items. The firm has received only one report of a fire.

The candles were sold at Walmart locations nationwide and through Walmart’s website. They were sold from Sept. 2022 through Nov. 2022 for about $7.