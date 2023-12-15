(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 319,000 Empower Brands Air Fryers due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects two models of Empower Brands Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers.

According to the commission, the plastic connector used to optionally combine the food baskets can break during use posing a burn hazard.

The recalled air fryers are egg-shaped with two baskets that can be used separately or combined. They were sold in black and cinnamon colors.

Recalled PowerXL Air Fryer (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled PowerXL Model DUAF-10 Air Fryer (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled models include the 10-quart DUAF-10 model, which is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds; and the 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds.

The air fryers have a silver label on the front that says “PowerXL.” The model number can be found either on the white label on the bottom, or on the power cord.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Empower Brands for a full refund.

Empower Brands can be reached at their toll-free at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com. Consumers should click on “Important Safety Recall Notice” for more information.

According to the commission, there have been 41 reports of the product breaking, including three reports of burns.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls, and other stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through October 2023 for between $60 and $190.