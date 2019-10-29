Nationwide Xanax recall for ‘foreign substance’

Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling alprazolam nationwide for fear of the “potential presence of foreign substances,” according to the notice given by the FDA.

The alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, in question was from July to August and the tablets affected are designated by lot number 8082708 and the national drug code is 0378-4003-05.

Mylan urged wholesalers to look for the potentially contaminated pills, writing in the notice that they should, “immediately examine your inventory, quarantine and discontinue distribution of these lots.”

It is currently unclear what the foreign material is.