(WHTM) – Nearly 5 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders are being recalled due to fire and laceration hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled blenders can overheat or catch fire and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards.

About 4.8 million blenders were sold in the United States and 117,000 were sold in Canada.

There have been 329 reports of blades breaking while in use, 17 reports of overheating or fires, 49 reports of minor burns, and one report of a laceration injury, according to the USCPSC.

The blenders were sold in multiple colors and designs with serial numbers printed on the bottom of the base. Retail stores nationwide including Costco, Walmart, and Target sold the blenders from October 2020 through November 2023.

Courtesy USCPSC

Blenders where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542 and are subject to recall must be identified through the BlendJet recall website.

Those who have the blender should immediately stop using it and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the base unit. Consumers will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base and provide images showing the serial number and the broken seal.

Those with questions can call BlendJet toll-free at 844-334-0562 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit them online.