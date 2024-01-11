(WHTM) — The FDA announced Wednesday that Wegmans is issuing a recall of its Oatrageous Oat Cookies due to the presence of of undeclared wheat.

Starting on January 3, the recalled cookies were sold at Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania and several other states including Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, as well as D.C.

The recall affects cookies sold in 5 packs and sold by the pound.

Outrageous Oat Cookies, 5 pack, UPC: 7789056618

(all use-by dates)

(all use-by dates) Outrageous Oat Cookies, sold by the pound, UPC: 2-08165-00000-6

(all use-by dates)

Courtesy FDA

According to the FDA, there had been no reported injuries or illnesses associated with the recall as of January 10.

Customers can return the recalled cookies to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund.

Customers who have questions or concerns can also contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.