(WHTM) — Ford is recalling over 100,000 pick-up trucks to fix a problem that can cause the vehicle to roll away.

The recall covers F-150 pickup trucks made since 2021 that are equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package. The rear axle hub bolt may fatigue and break, which can result in damage to the axle hub splines.

Damage to the splines can cause the vehicle to roll away when it is in park without the parking brake applied or cause a loss of drive power. The remedy is currently under development according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Ford will notify affected owners by the end of January.

Owners are advised to take their vehicle to a dealer for an interim repair if they experience symptoms of a real axle bolt breakage, such as clicking or rattling.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.