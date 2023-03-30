(WHTM) — According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Jetson Electric Bikes recalled their 42-Volt Rogue Self-Balancing Scoots/Hoverboards due to fire hazards that resulted in the deaths of two Pennsylvania girls.

A 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister died from a fire on April 1, 2022, in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, after the hoverboard caught fire and it spread throughout the house. The girls’ parents suffered from smoke inhalation injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been other reports of the hoverboards burning, sparking, and even melting. Some of these instances involved reports of flames, the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated. Consumers should immediately stop using and stop charging the hoverboards. All known consumers will be contacted directly by Jetson.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 53,000 hoverboards were recalled due to the hazards caused by the overheating lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red, pink, and purple colors with a black platform. Units affected were made from 2018 to 2019 and have a UL certification label and serial number on the bottom of the unit.

The 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards were sold at Target stores nationwide, as well as through Target’s website from August 2018 to June 2019. They were also sold at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $100 to $500.

Hoverboards can be returned with a valid ID to Target for store credit. They can also be refunded through Jetson Electric Bikes by calling the company at 800-635-4815.