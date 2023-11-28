(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to discard “Hilltop Meadow Farm” brand ’60 Day Aged Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese’ with sell-by dates of 9/21/2023 or earlier, due to listeria contamination.
The farm is voluntarily recalling the cheese after tests confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
The cheese was sold in ½ lb, 1 lb, 2.5 lb, and 5 lb sizes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Wisconsin, including at two farms in the Midstate.
These locations include:
- Meadow Run Farms, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Littitz, Lancaster County
- Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, Lancaster County
- Willow Haven Farm, 7686 Herber Road, New Tripoli, Leigh County
- Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County
- Little Leaf Natural Products, 505 S Main Street, Montrose, Susquehanna County
- Whole Earth Center, 360 Nassau St, Princeton, New Jersey
- Healthy Way, 396 S Main St, Massena, New York
- Northstar Bison Store, 225 Birch Avenue, Cameron, Wisconsin
The contaminated pepper jack cheese has the Hilltop Meadow Farm label and “From A2/A2 Milk” and “Made from 100% Grassfed Cow’s Milk” product descriptions.
As of November 22, no illnesses had been reported, according to the department.