(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to discard “Hilltop Meadow Farm” brand ’60 Day Aged Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese’ with sell-by dates of 9/21/2023 or earlier, due to listeria contamination.

The farm is voluntarily recalling the cheese after tests confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The cheese was sold in ½ lb, 1 lb, 2.5 lb, and 5 lb sizes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Wisconsin, including at two farms in the Midstate.

These locations include:

Meadow Run Farms, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Littitz, Lancaster County

Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

Willow Haven Farm, 7686 Herber Road, New Tripoli, Leigh County

Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County

Little Leaf Natural Products, 505 S Main Street, Montrose, Susquehanna County

Whole Earth Center, 360 Nassau St, Princeton, New Jersey

Healthy Way, 396 S Main St, Massena, New York

Northstar Bison Store, 225 Birch Avenue, Cameron, Wisconsin

The contaminated pepper jack cheese has the Hilltop Meadow Farm label and “From A2/A2 Milk” and “Made from 100% Grassfed Cow’s Milk” product descriptions.

As of November 22, no illnesses had been reported, according to the department.