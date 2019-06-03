Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken products Video

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHTM) - Perdue Foods is recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material, the USDA said.

The recall is for certain varieties of chicken tenders, nuggets, and strips that were produced on March 21.

The following products have been recalled:

-- 11.2-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders, gluten-free, with a use by date of May 20, 2019, and a UPC bar code of 072745-001437.

-- 12-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast nuggets, whole grain, with a use by date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-001642.

-- 12-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast strips, whole grain, with a use by date of May 20, 2019, ​​​​​​​and UPC bar code of 072745-002656.

-- 10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders, boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat with case code 22143.

-- 10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik chicken breast strips, strip shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat with case code 77265.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the company received consumer complaints. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the products.

The USDA said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.