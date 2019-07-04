Pet Supplies Plus recalls pig ear treats over salmonella risk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pet Supplies Plus is recalling pig ear treats sold in bulk at its stores in Pennsylvania and other states due to the potential of salmonella contamination.

The company said a pig ear tested positive for salmonella at one of its Michigan stores, so it pulled the product from all stores and stopped shipping it.

The bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in the recall.

People who bought bulk pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus should throw them away.

Salmonella can affect animals that eat the products, and there is a risk to people who handle contaminated products and don’t wash their hands.

Pet Supplies Plus has stores in Lancaster, Hamburg, and Shillington.