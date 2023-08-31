(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Apollo has recalled their Phantom Electric Scooters due to a potential fall hazard.

According to the commission, the bolt on the electric scooter can come loose causing the suspension and wheel assembly to separate. This poses fall and injury hazards to consumers.

According to the commission, the recall includes Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V Electric Scooters models.

Recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Location of the bolt on the recalled Apollo Phantom Electric Scooter (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled scooters have one stem bolt that connects the stem of the scooter to the front suspension and wheel assembly. The word “Apollo” is written on the stem of the scooter and “Apollo Phantom” is written on the rear left side of the grip tape on the deck of the scooter. “Apollo Phantom” is also written on the bottom of the scooter in addition to the model year.

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt.

Apollo will also send instructions with a video showing how to install the new bolt. Apollo’s servicing and partner locations will also be available to customers to have the bolt replaced or tightened free of charge.

Apollo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

According to the commission, Apollo has seven reports reports of the bolt breaking leading to the stem detaching or loosening. These included three injuries bruising, cuts, and abrasions.

The recalled scooters were sold at Apolloscooters.com, Fluidfreeride.com, Justride.com, Adventuresportsusa.com, and Allelectricmotion.com between June 2021 and May 2023 for between $2,000 and $2,500.

Consumer Contact

“Apollo toll-free at 833-693-3468 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@apolloscooters.co or online at https://apolloscooters.co/pages/apollo-phantom-2021-2022-bolt-recall or at www.apolloscooters.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.”