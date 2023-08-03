(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Philips Personal Health has recalled its Philips Avent video baby monitors due to a burn hazard.

According to the commission, the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, leading to a risk of burns and property damage.

The recalled product has both of a Baby Unit (camera) and a Parent Unit (monitor) with a 3.5-inch color screen.

The only recalled monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019.

The model numbers and production date codes, which are formatted day-month-year, can be found at the bottom of the Parent Unit. Both the monitors and cameras are white and Philips Avent is printed on the front.

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

Model numbers, SCD630 or SCD843, and production date codes in day-month-year format, such as 29-09-2017, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the Digital Video Baby Monitors and contact Philips Avent for a free replacement.

According to Philips, there have been 23 reports of baby monitors overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries. No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

The products were sold online at ToysRUs.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Jet.com, and https://www.usa.philips.com/ from March 2016 to January 2020. The cost was between $120 and $200.

Consumer Contact

Philips Avent online at www.philips.com/video-baby monitor-recall, or www.philips.com/avent and click on the banner stating “Important safety recall information about voluntary replacement action Philips Avent Baby Monitors” at the top of the page for more information, or toll-free at 833-276-5311 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sundays.