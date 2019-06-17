Pillsbury bread flour recalled over possible E. coli

More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best bread flour distributed to 10 states including Pennsylvania have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination, Hometown Food Company and ADM Milling Company announced.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick, and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

The affected five-pound bags of flour have a UPC code of 051500200315 and a use-by date of June 8, 2020, or June 9, 2020.

Aldi and King Arthur flour recently recalled flour for possible E. coli contamination. Aldi’s recall was last month, King Arthur was last week.

All three brands are made by ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.

You can go to the FDA’s website for more information on the recalls.