(WHTM) – Consumers are being advised to stop using their 15 oz cans of Rust-Oleum fluorescent pink spray paint due to an injury hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the can’s spray valve assembly can “detach with force.”

Approximately 84,000 cans are being recalled and consumers can get a refund for the product.

Products sold at Lowe’s state “water based formula” on the can with a lot code of S34052. Cans sold at other retailers, including Home Depot, Menards, Amazon, and local retailers, have a lot code of S34054 on the bottom of the can.

Only cans with those codes are involved in the recall.

Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

Rust-Oleum can be reached at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also email at recall@rustoleum.com or visit the Rust-Oleum website for more information.