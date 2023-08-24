(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners have been recalled due to a potential fire or burn hazard.

According to the commission, when the product’s charging cord is plugged in without the adapter and/or directly into the charging port on the machine, the device’s battery can overheat and short-circuit. This poses a risk of burns and fires.

The recall includes the pool vacuum cleaners with the model number GS100. The device weighs 11.2 pounds and measures about 15.9 x 14.2 x 10 inches, according to the commission.

The pool vacuum cleaners are dark gray and have the “Aiper” brand name printed on the top/front of the product. The model name and number can also be found on the label attached to the bottom side of the pool vacuum.

Recalled Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner

The commission says consumers should immediately stop using the pool vacuum cleaners and contact Aiper for a free replacement of Aiper’s Seagull Pro robotic pool cleaner.

Aiper will also provide free return labels to consumers to send the product back to the firm. Within seven days of receiving the recalled pool vacuum, Aiper will ship the replacement.

Aiper is also contacting purchasers directly.

According to the commission, Aiper has so far received 17 reports of the recalled pool vacuum cleaners overheating. This included one report of a minor burn injury that did not require medical treatment.

The recalled vacuums were sold online at www.aiper.com, Amazon.com, www.cocktailpool.com, www.factorypure.com, www.myrobotdirect.com, www.wellbots.com, and uspoolsite.com between January 2023 and May 2023. The price was between $600 and $800.

Consumer Contact

Call Aiper toll-free at 888-968-0666 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at recall@aiper.com or online at https://aiper.com/elite-pro-recall/ or online at https://aiper.com and click on the “Elite Pro Recall” banner at the bottom of the page for more information.