(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that portable chargers from manufacturer VRURC have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

The VRURC portable chargers have the model number “OD-B7″ with built-in cables and a built-in wall plug. The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers. The product was sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red, and white.

According to the commission, the recall includes about 190,000 units that have been sold exclusively on Amazon between July 2021 and May 2023 for between $30 and $40.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The manufacturer has received one report of a fire that occurred on an airplane during a flight. The fire resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the commission.

Those who have the product should stop use immediately and contact VRURC for a free replacement product.