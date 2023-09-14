(WHTM) – According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), around 64,000 portable generators made by Generac have been recalled due to serious fire and burn hazards.

The USCPSC states that the fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve which causes the gas tank to build up pressure and expel fuel when opened which then poses as a fire and burn hazard.

The following unit types and model numbers have been recalled:

Unit Type: GP15000E Model Numbers: G0057341 G0057342 005734R1 005734R2

Unit Type: GP17500E Model Numbers: G0057351 G0057352 005735R1 005735R2



The unit type and “Generac” are printed on both sides of the tank and on the control panel of the generators.

The model number is located on a label on the heat shield between the engine and the alternator of the generator.

Recalled Generac GP17500E Portable Generator

Recalled Generac GP15000E Portable Generator

The USCPSC asks consumers to stop using the recalled generators immediately and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

The recalled generators were sold from April 2011 to June 2023 at Major Home Improvement and hardware stores nationwide and on various websites.

There were 27 incidents of the generators overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened, according to the USCPSC.

The USCPSC also states that three incidents occurred that resulted in severe burn injuries.