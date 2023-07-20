(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs have been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

According to the commission, the end panel of the crib can come loose and expose sharp edges.

The commission said there have been two reports of the panel coming loose with no reported injuries.

The cribs were sold online at potterybarnkids.com from September 2022 through April 2023 for about $900, according to the commission.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact Pottery Barn for a full refund or to schedule delivery and installment of new end panels.

Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at 855-801-9300 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily or online at https://www.potterybarnkids.com/customer-service/recall-penny-crib.html, or www.potterybarnkids.com and click on “safety recalls” for more information.