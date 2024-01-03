(WHTM) — Nearly 3,000 pressure washers have been recalled due to a burn hazard, as the lithium battery can overheat.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, (USCPSC), The recall involved Simpson Gas Pressure Washers with model number PS61264.

The pressure washers are black with the Simpson Logo, Pro Series” and 4400 PSI printed on the handle of the unit. The model number is printed on a silver label on the unit’s frame.

Consumers should immediately stop using the pressure washers and contact FNA Group Inc. on how to have the unit repaired free of charge at an authorized repair facility. The repair will replace the lithium battery in the electric start system with a sealed lead acid battery.

The washer was sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and at lowes.com from March 2023 through July 2023 for about $1,100.