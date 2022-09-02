NEWBERG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate farm is recalling many different cheese products due to them being possibly contaminated with Listeria.

According to a release from the FDA, cheese products from Keswick Creamery are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listera monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as people with weakened immune systems.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following cheeses have been included in the recall:

The cheeses will be labeled from Keswick Creamery, with the cheese name on the label.

Calverley Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Havarti Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Vermeer Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Wallaby Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Feta cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink

in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price, and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink Whole Milk Ricotta , 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

, 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22 Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano, garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry, and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

(plain, oregano, garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry, and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22 Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

These cheeses were distributed at the following locations:

Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.

Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland;

Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia;

Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania

Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported as of the publish date of this story. Those who have purchased any of the cheeses listed are urged to discard the product, and customers should email Keswick Creamery directly at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 Monday thru Friday 10 am to 2 pm Eastern time to report their product and receive a full refund.