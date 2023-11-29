(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Doctors Scientific Organica is recalling their Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars in the Triple Chocolate Almond flavor due to the possible presence of foreign material.

According to the FDA, the protein bars may contain materials including disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper.

The recall affects three batches of the 60 gram protein bars which were sold at Burn Bootcamp retail locations and online throughout the U.S.

The affected lot numbers include 181, 184 and 187. These numbers are printed on the back of the foil of each bar, and on the bottom of each cardboard case.

Photo Courtesy FDA

The FDA is instructing consumers not to eat the recalled protein bars and to return them to the purchase location or to destroy the bars themselves.

The recall does not affect any other products, varieties of flavors.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date, according to the FDA.