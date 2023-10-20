(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that Nature’s Path Organic Foods is issuing a recall on specific batches of Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles because the items may contain traces of undeclared peanuts.

This may pose a risk to those with peanut allergies or severe sensitivities.

The affected waffles were only sold in the U.S. and the recall only affects two batches with the following information.

Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles

o Best Before Date: 2023 OCT 24 o Lot Code:

2C110242 o UPC: 0 5844959077 4

o Best Before Date: 2023 OCT 24 o Lot Code: 2C110242 o UPC: 0 5844959077 4 Nature’s Path Organic Dark Chocolate Chip

Waffles o Best Before Date: 2023 OCT 26 o

Lot Code: 2C110262 o UPC: 0 5844916701 3

The waffles were sold in freezer aisles, packaged in 7 oz, or 2 waffle servings. Consumers can find the lot codes on the bottom flap of each box.

No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been made so far, according to the FDA.

Consumers can request refunds for affected products by returning them to their retailer. Consumers can also contact Nature’s Path consumer services at 1-866-880-7284, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PST, or by emailing ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.