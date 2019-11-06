Recall Alert: 2 million pounds of poultry products recalled by Simmons Prepared Foods

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. from Gentry, Arkansas is recalling approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products shipped to Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

The products are reported to potentially be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

FSIS is labeling this a “Class I” recall, meaning it is a health hazard situation where the use of the product could possibily cause serious health consequences or death.

The poultry items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019, and bear the numbers “P-1949,” “P-486,” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions as a result of consuming the recalled products, anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness related to a Simmons product is asked to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.