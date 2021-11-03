RECALL ALERT: Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes

(WHTM) — The FDA announced Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to there potentially being tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was announced Sunday after the vendor was notified of the possible contamination.

Products being recalled were sold to consumers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

The FDA says no incidents have occurred, but are erring on the side of caution, saying they should not be consumed.

Here’s a list of the recalled products:

List of recalled products from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

All affected product should be discarded or returned to point of purchase for refund.

For more information, visit the FDA website.