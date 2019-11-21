Recall: EcoXGear speaker batteries can overcharge, burst

SAN DIEGO (WHTM) – Bluetooth Speakers sold at Costco and other stores have been recalled because their batteries can become overcharged and burst.

EcoXGear has received five reports of EcoBoulder speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting, including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The speakers were sold at Costco stores from October 2016 to January 2017, and at Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact EcoXGear to receive a free battery replacement kit.

