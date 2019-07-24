Recall: Infant head supports a suffocation hazard

GOLDEN, Colo. (WHTM) – The Boppy Company is recalling an accessory used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers due to a suffocation hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the infant head and neck supports can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward.

The Boppy Company has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No infants have been harmed.

The supports were sold in two styles, an ebony floral and a heathered gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the label on the back of the head support.

Target, Buy Buy Baby and other stores sold the head supports from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.