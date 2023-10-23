(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that Greenhead Lobster Products has issued a voluntary recall of its refrigerated and frozen cooked lobster products due to a potential listeria contamination.

The recall affects all frozen and refrigerated cooked lobster meat products produced from May 9, 2023, through October 19, 2023, according to the FDA.

While none of the recalled product has tested positive for listeria, the recall is being conducted because of the presence of the organism, Listeria monocytogenes, in the processing environment.

Recalled Products:

Product Name Product Description Type of Packaging CK (1 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Greenhead Lobster HPP Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box CK (2 lb) Fresh Cooked Meat – Non HPP Greenhead Lobster Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box CK (2 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Greenhead Lobster HPP Fresh Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CKF oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box Frozen 1 lb Cooked CK Meat Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CK freezer poly bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. cardboard box Frozen Broken Cooked Meat Frozen Cooked Broken Lobster Meat freezer poly bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. cardboard box Frozen CK Cooked Meat — 2lb Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat GHL-CK freezer poly bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. cardboard box Frozen Tail Cooked Meat Frozen Cooked Lobster Tail Meat GHL-TAIL freezer poly bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. cardboard box Frozen TCK Cooked Meat HPP Frozen Cooked Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK freezer poly bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. cardboard box TCK (1 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Lobster Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box TCK (2 lb) Fresh HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Lobster Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box TCK (2lb) Fresh NON-HPP Cooked Meat Fresh Cooked Tail, Claw, and Knuckle Meat GHL-TCK-2# oxygen permeable bag, master cased in a 12 lbs. styrofoam box

No other Greenhead Lobster retail products are affected by the recall, including raw products.

The recalled products were sold frozen or refrigerated in packages ranging from 1 to 2 lbs. or in some cases up to 12 lbs. They can be identified with “best if used by” dates ranging from May 9th, 2025, to October 12th, 2025, for frozen products, and May 27th, 2023, to October 30th, 2023, for refrigerated products.

The “best, if used by” date, can be found on the white label on the front of the package.

The products were distributed directly to Maine and New Hampshire and then sold nationwide through wholesale distributors and online.

According to FDA, there were no illnesses reported in connection with the recall, as of Friday, October 20.

Consumers should not consume the recalled lobster and can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Greenhead Lobster Products can be reached through its customer service desk at Recall@greenheadlobster.com between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST.