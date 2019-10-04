Resistance bands for exercising recalled after users struck

NEW YORK (WHTM) – Rubber resistance bands sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled because the bands could separate from the handle and strike the user.

The recall involves SPRI ultra heavy resistance tubes or bands used for exercising.

Fit for Life has received 10 reports of incidents. In six of the incidents, consumers received contusions, abrasions and lacerations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The bands are black with nylon webbing and have SPRI printed on the handles in white. Some units have KN08/18, KN09/18 or KN10/18 printed on the handle. Model number 02-71669 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

The bands were sold from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled product immediately and contact Fit for Life to receive store credit or a free replacement.

