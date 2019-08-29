Rite Aid recalls folding patio chairs over fall danger

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is recalling more than 18,000 folding patio chairs because the frame can bend, causing users to fall.

The recall involves folding, metal-framed patio chairs with padded seats. The chairs were sold in tan and gray from February through June for about $30.

The company has received four reports of chairs bending unexpectedly, including one report of a minor bruise and one laceration injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

UPC number 011822956628 and item number 9043325-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the tan chair. UPC number 011822952361 and item number 9044998-MMXIX are printed on the packaging of the gray chair.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.