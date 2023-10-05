(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution are recalling their Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy due to a choking hazard.

According to the commission, the candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product posing a choking hazard or death.

The commission is telling consumers to stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately and take it away from children. Consumers can also contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 1) (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Cola (Version 2) (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Strawberry (Photo Courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall affects about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

The following barcodes, which are printed on the back of the candies, are included in the recall:

Product Name Unit Barcode Display Barcode Carton Barcode Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 8683363414367 8683363414176

The recalled candies were sold nationwide in stores and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

Consumer Contact