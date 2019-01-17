Recalls

RXBar is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:32 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 09:25 AM EST

Popular protein bar, "RX" is recalling a variety of its bars that may contain peanuts not listed on the ingredients.

The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party but has since changed suppliers due to the mishap.

The affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts. 

The recalled bars are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts.

You can see a full list of which RX bars are recalled here.

 

