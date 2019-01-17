RXBar is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Popular protein bar, "RX" is recalling a variety of its bars that may contain peanuts not listed on the ingredients.

The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party but has since changed suppliers due to the mishap.

The affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts.

The recalled bars are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts.

You can see a full list of which RX bars are recalled here.