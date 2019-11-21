Salad products recalled for possible E. coli contamination

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (WHTM) – A New Jersey company is recalling over 97,000 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry and sold at Walmart and other stores because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli.

The salads were produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 and sold in Pennsylvania and 21 other states. A list of the recalled products can be found here.

Recalled salads have the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination was discovered by Maryland health officials in an unopened package of chicken Caesar salad. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The USDA said the recalled salads should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.