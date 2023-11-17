(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that Raw SeaFoods, Inc. is recalling their Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers, due to undeclared milk and sesame in the products.

These burgers were sold in Whole Foods seafood departments nationwide from August 25, 2023, through November 15, 2023.

The affected products were sold wrapped in paper or prepackaged in clear trays with the PLU code 56228.

The sell-by dates for the recalled burgers range from September 11, 2023, to November 19, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall comes after a vendor reported the presence of sesame seeds on the product. As of November 16, there were no reported illnesses.

Only Farm Raised Lightly Seasoned Atlantic Salmon Burgers with the above PLU code and sell-by dates are affected by the recall.

The FDA is instructing consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame or milk not to consume the product.

Those who purchase the burgers at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Raw SeaFoods, Inc. at 508-673-0111 can also be reached from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.